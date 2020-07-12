Bollywood, you already know why it has global influence around the world. Around the globe fans search daily thousands of queries on the google how to download their favorite movies. So in this blog you will find the best and working websites that allows to download Bollywood movies as well as Hollywood, Telugu, Tamil, South Indian Movies. Here are the Best Site to Download Bollywood Movies in HD 2020, let’s get started-

This website is 441 days old as of 11-July-2020. The website is very good responsive and has lot of Bollywood , Hollywood movies in different formats like 480P, 720P, 1090P etc,but site has many ads on their site, So I suggest you use ads blocker extension. Here are the best ads blocker extension if you don’t have.



This website is very dynamic, meaning the URL changes time by time because of copyright & privacy, but you can search for FilmXY TV on google and their latest URL will show up. The site has many popup ads placed, best way is to use Ad-block Blocker. The site has movies in Hollywood, Bollywood movies and Tamil, Telugu etc.

FMovies is one of the most engaging piracy websites that host links and embedded videos, allowing users to stream or download movies for free. Its URL varies time to time, however if you search Fmovies on google, it will show up the latest FMovies links. Here are the top URL list of FMovies websites-

FMovies is one the best movies downloading websites globally, you will find not only movies but also TV Series, Latest Movies in screen record, HD qualities. But the sites was block in some countries and has several case against movie piracy. Read more about FMovies Here

The url of OceanofMovies is also a very dynalmic, the url changes frewuently, may it is beacause of privacy and DMCA rules. Anyway the site is very good for Bollywood movies downloading. Site has many ads, So best way is to by using ads blocker. Site url may changes. Please seach “Ocean of Movies” on google and browse first links.

This website is very straight forward and one of the engaging website for Bollywood movies downloading website in India. The site’s database include almost all Bollywood movies including old, new. You can search movies directly and download the movies file in Torrents also. But in most of the case the movies file will be empty, may be because of privacy issues. The better option is to download via torrents.

KAT Movie is similar like FMovies, but it has less Bollywood movies library compare to FMovies. It is a great choice among all movie download sites Bollywood, focusing on light-size Bollywood movie download files. However, you can get high-quality ones for free on this great website, too. Many Bollywood enthusiasts have marked it as a one-stop portal to get movies in both Indian languages and English. This site is also one of the top list in Best Site to Download Bollywood Movies in HD. Here are the list of KAT Movies website URL lists-

The website URL may change time time, please search KAT Movies on Google & check for best URL.

6. SD Movies Point

SD/HD Movies Point is one of best alternate for Bollywood Movies Downloading site. You can download movies in 300MB separately. The site has popup ads, best suggest is to use ads blocker extension.

