Guwahati: 65th Filmfare Awards Tickets Now Available Through Online

The Filmfare Awards are a set of awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi film industry of India. The Filmfare ceremony is one of the most prestigious film events in the world. The awards were first introduced by The Times Groups. This award is base on a vote by both public and committee experts.

The Filmfare Awards have been often referred to as the Hindi film industry’s equivalent to the Academy Awards in the United States. Until the mid-1990s, Filmfare Awards were the preeminent and most-recognized awards in Bollywood until several other awards sprouted up in Mumbai. This has resulted in the loss of curiosity among audiences and poor viewership since the 2000s

The Filmfare Awards is back and this time it will be even more special as they will be hosted in Guwahati, Assam for the first time. This is the very first time that the event will take place outside Mumbai.

Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited and Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd were present along with Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal, Honourable Chief Minister, Govt of Assam, & Mr. Chandan Brahma, Honourable Minister of Tourism, Govt of Assam, Mr. Jayanta Malla Baruah, Honorable Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation, and Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, Govt. of Assam where they sign the MOU making it official that the Assam Government will be hosting the next edition of Filmfare in Guwahati.

The online booking of tickets is now open for the public.

The tickets are now available for booking at BookMyShow.com

Rs 20-30 crore will be spent to organized at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 15.

According to a report, SRK will be leading the show and host it. He will be seen portraying his usual quirks. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurrana, Alia Bhatt may be joining him as the co-host for the event.

Ticket Price Ranges:

Rs. 1000 Rs. 2500 Rs. 5000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 25000 Rs. 100000 Rs. 200000 Rs. 300000

Location:

India Gandhi Athletic Stadium Guwahati, NH27

The Filmfare Awards moving to Guwahati will sure be a delight for the locals as they’ll get to see their favorite Bollywood stars take the stage at Bollywood’s biggest award show. And it hopefully will boost tourism and will also be beneficial to the Assamese film industry. It is mentioning worth that the money collected from the tickets will go to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.