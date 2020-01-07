Tiktok also is known as musically, a Chinese origin app developed by ByteDance Ltd, an internet company based in Bejing, founded by Zhang Yiming is one of the most used apps by Young Peoples nowadays. Having more than 500+ M users, the company is valued at US$75 billion, making one of the most valuable startups in the world. The company founder Zhang’s wealth is estimated at $16.2 Billion, making him China’s seventh-richest person. Peoples are finding difficult How to Download Tiktok Videos without watermark.

In these articles, we share Best Tips and Trick to download TikTok videos.

So, let’s start!

HOW TO DOWNLOAD TIKTOK VIDEOS

STEPS:

1. DOWNLOAD TIKTOK VIDEOS VIA URL

The save video option provided by the TikTok app itself puts a watermark of TikTok and TikTok users ID after downloading the video. However, you may don’t like watermark, there are some third-party apps that let you download.

I have tested many apps from play store claiming to download without a watermark but most of them don’t work. “Video Downloader for Social Media- No Watermark” is the best app to download a TikTok video without a watermark. If you want to download the TikTok video without watermark then you have to follow the following steps



Step 1: Copy the video link from the TikTok video you want to download.

Step 2: Open the video downloader for TikTok app. (If already installed)

Step 3: Paste the copied link in the video downloader search bar and click the download button

Download the Tiktok Video Downloader App. Click Here!

You will find your downloaded videos in your phone’s gallery without a watermark. Enjoy 👍

2. BUILD IN OPTION

Well, a build-in option provided by the apps itself allows to download Tiktok videos. So, you don’t need third-party apps to download TikTok videos. But it leaves a watermark in your videos.



Step 1: Open the video you want to download

Step 2: Tap on the “Share icon” near the right-bottom corner. Now click on the “Save video” button which only be visible if the video is public. The video will be saved in your gallery.

You will get your download video in your phone’s gallery. Enjoy

Check also the Bodoland Paragliding