About Dwijing Festival

Dwijing Festival which is also known as River Festival is jointly organized by Assam Tourism Department, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Bodoland Tourism every year from 27th December to 7th January near the Aie River in the district of Chirang BTAD, Assam. Initially, the festival was started as “AIE RIVER WINTER FESTIVAL” in 2016-2017 by the local community.

Since AIE River Banks/Hagrama Bridge was already a major picnic spot in the region, the festival receives great responses and huge footfalls in its initial year which leads a festival to put a place in Assam’s annual celebration calendar. Later on the “AIE RIVER WINTER FESTIVAL” name was changed to ” दैJING FESTIVAL” and formed a committee with a vision to bring this festival in national and international attention.

What is the Meaning of दैJING?

The word Dwijing derives from a native boro language. It has a combination of two words. i.e “DWI” and “JING“. “DWI” means water and “JING” means the banks of a river or near river in boro language. In simple terms Banks of the river festival, since it is celebrated in the banks of AIE river the festival is named DWIJING FESTIVAL.

“AIE” means mother in Bodo and Assamese language.

Facts About “AIE” River